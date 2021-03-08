Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 91

formerly of Ada

A private burial for Hazel J. Heinfeld will take place at her request.

She died on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the local hospice or Alzheimer’s Association.

The Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.





















