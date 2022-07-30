Heather Marie Oatman, age 50, of Columbus Grove, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo.

Friends may call at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 and 5:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be at Hartman Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Brad Taylor presiding and burial will follow at Lewis Grove Cemetery.

A fund has been set up at the Union Bank Company to which contributions can be made in Heather’s memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!