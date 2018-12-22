Services for Helen E. Hamilton will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

She died on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

