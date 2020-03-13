Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Helen “Jane” Neeley died Feb. 10, 2020 at Marion General Hospital after a long battle with heart disease.

She was born Jan. 7, 1957 to Harry “Dick” and Ada J. (Decker) Swank.

Surviving are a brother, Keith Swank of Bellefontaine; a sister, Beverly Jackson of Kenton; a daughter, Stacy (Joey) Rodd of South Carolina; a son, David Close Jr. of Indiana; three grandchildren, Cody M. Oaks, Blake A. Oaks and Megan “Stormy” Rodd; one niece, two nephews, three great-nieces and four great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Neeley; a brother, Harry R.A. “Rick” Swank; both parents and a niece.