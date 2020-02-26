Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Helen M. Heckathorn will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Mary Curtis. Interment will follow at Tymochtee Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

She died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1919 to the late Homer and Gladys (Flowers) Naus. She married John J. Heckathorn on March 4, 1939 and he preceded her in death on Oct. 27, 2000.

Surviving are her children, Dal (Darlene) Heckathorn of Forest, Arden (Joanne) Heckathorn of Upper Sandusky and Mary (Mark) Rossel of Upper Sandusky; six grandchildren, Brad Heckathorn, Beth (Tony) Harshfield, Dawn (Andy) Voorheis, Tracy (Steve) Schreck, Blake (Nicki) Rossel and Brock (Jennifer) Rossel; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Edwin E. Heckathorn and brothers, Lowell and Lloyd Naus.

Helen was a 1939 graduate of Marseilles High School. She was a homemaker and helped her husband on their family farm. She was a member of the Marseilles Presbyterian Church.

Helen was great cook, and she enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to Marseilles Presbyterian Church or Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory please visit www.BringmanClark.com.