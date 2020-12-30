Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 91

Sebring

Helen Margaret Brown, 91, of Sebring, Ohio passed away at 3:27 pm on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center at Copeland Oaks which had been her home for over 21 years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to health safety concerns. Memorial contributions may be made to Copeland Life Care Fund at THE OAKS FOUNDATION 715 S. Johnson Rd., Sebring, OH 44672 or to Christ United Methodist Church, 470 East Broadway Street, Alliance, OH 44601. Services have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel, 330-938-2526. You may sign the guest register and view the obituary online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

