Helen R. Robinson, age 89, of Lima, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 6:58 PM, at Shawnee Manor, Lima.

Funeral services will begin at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with David Holbrook officiating.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!