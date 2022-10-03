Home Obituaries Helen R. Robinson 

Helen R. Robinson 

Posted on October 3, 2022
0

Helen R. Robinson, age 89, of Lima, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 6:58 PM, at Shawnee Manor, Lima. 

Funeral services will begin at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with David Holbrook officiating.  

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.  

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.  

 Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada 

