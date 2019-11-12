Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 52

Lakeview

Services for Henry Eugene “Little Gene” Sexton Jr. will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Findlay Surgener. It was his wish to be cremated following the service.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) on Wednesday at the funeral home.

He died on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 in Lakeview.

He was born on Nov. 23, 1966 in Lima to Henry Eugene “Gene” Sexton Sr. and Susan Furr Davenport. His father survives in Harrod. His mother and step-father, Dennis Davenport, preceded him in death.

Also surviving are a son, Bryan Tyler Brenner of Lima; a daughter, Andrea (Stacy) Reed of Ada; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Kellie (Tom Craft) Sexton of Lima; two step-brothers and two step-sisters.

He was a self-employed carpet and flooring layer. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 1533 of Indian Lake.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

