Age, 96

Mount Victory

Funeral services for Henry L. Williams will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at The Mt. Victory Church of Christ with Pastor Jim Evans officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friend and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory.

Henry went to his heavenly home Thursday January 30, 2020.

He was born to the late Delbert and Gladys Williams on December 3, 1923 in Findlay, Ohio. Henry was drafted out of high school and served in the United States Navy in the Pacific Fleet during World War II. He returned from the war and married Betty Fitro in 1949. Henry worked for Rockwell for 38 years before retiring in 1987. He received an honorary diploma from Ridgemont High School in 2002.

Henry was well known and loved by everyone in and around the Mt. Victory area, and was a pillar of the Mt. Victory Church of Christ for his entire life. He was a Post Master at the local 6817 VFW. Henry was a friend to many and a stranger to no one. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and relaxing on his porch during the summer. His love, compassion and orneriness will be missed by all.

He was preceded death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Williams; son Bruce Williams; siblings Irene Frater, Wilma Essinger, Ruth Marshall (twin sister), Alvin Williams, Calvin Williams, and Mary Williams; and daughter-in-law Laura Davis Williams.

Left to cherish his memory are sons Russell Williams of Mt. Victory, Larry (Donna) Williams of Hurst, TX, Dan Williams of Euless, TX, Terry Williams of Mt. Victory, and Mark Williams of Bellefontaine, daughter-in-law Laura E. Williams of Kenton; grandchildren Jackson (Jamie) Williams of Prospect of, Monica (George) Bailey of New Bloomington, Nicole (Aaron) Ashba of Dublin, Christina Parks of London, Alicia Parks of Mt. Victory, Jeremy and Carrie Tackett of Delaware, Jennifer (Jeremy) Graves of Jacksonville, FL, Kayla (Josh) Holsomback of Bedford, TX, Amber (Alex) Lee of Bedford, TX, Nathan (Shelby) Williams of Flower Mound, TX, Kali Williams of Mt. Victory, Mackenzie Williams of Mt. Victory, Rick Williams of West Mansfield, and Jillian Williams of Bellefontaine; and great grandchildren Everly, Oakley, Jacob, Kaleb, Brianna, Brady, Matthew, Aubrey, Brooklyn, Bryan, Thea, Jaimeson, Tyler, Alaina, JJ, Jenna, Parker, Carter and Madison.

Memorial donations may be made to The Mt. Victory Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.