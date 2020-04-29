Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 90

Findlay

Herman E. Hull, 90 of Findlay, Ohio and formerly of Kenton, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A Private Graveside service will be in the Salem Cemetery in Cessna Township, Hardin County with Pastor Alois Schmitzer III officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Herman’s memory to Bridge Hospice.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with the Hull family by visiting www.hannemanfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!