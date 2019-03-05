Age, 82

Harrod

formerly of McGuffey

Services for Hillard Nickles will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by Pastor Bill Prater.

It was Hillard’s wish to be cremated following services.

Friends may call 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday.

He died at 8:20 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

