Holly Lorain Artis, 31, of Ada passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, May 22, 2021 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the benefit of her children (c/o Brandon Artis or https://gofund.me/f97b0095) and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

