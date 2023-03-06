Services for Horace Eugene “Gene” Chandler, 89 will be Wednesday March 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky by Rev. Elaine Clinger Sturtz. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery, Marseilles with full military honors conducted by Upper Sandusky Color Guard.

Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Tuesday.

He died on March 5, 2023 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Dec. 15, 1933 in Marseilles to Horace Latham Chandler and Vivian Margaret (Swinehart) Chandler. He was married to Margaret J. (Gottfried) August 18, 1957 and she preceded him in death on Oct. 23, 2018.

Surviving are a son, Bruce E. Chandler of Upper Sandusky; and a daughter, Christine M. (Kenneth Huffman) Chandler of Hilliard.

He was preceded in death by sisters Mildred Chandler, Wanda (Fulscher) and Joyce (Lorenz).