Howard C. Shepherd, age 90 of Kenton passed away at 12:21 a.m. on Sunday June 6, 2021 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

Graveside/Memorial services will be held for Howard at McDonald Fairview Cemetery Sunday June 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the McDonald Township Hall across the road from the cemetery. Pastor Amber Rex will officiate the service and the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard will be performing a full military honor ceremony.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: USV Scholarship Fund or American Heart & Stroke Association, Ohio Valley Affiliate, PO Box 182039 Dept. 013, Columbus, OH 43218-2039.

SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME of Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

