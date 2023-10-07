Funeral services for Howard Duprey, 70 of Alger, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastors David Holbrook and Don Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, October 9, 2023 at the funeral home.

Howard went to be with his lord and savior on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Memorial donations in Howard’s honor may be made to the USV High School Athletic Department.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He was born on August 4, 1953 in Kenton to the late Wayne L. and Ester (Augenstein) Duprey. On June 14, 1974 in Ada he married the love of his life, Cathy Bolen and she survives in Alger.

Also surviving are his children; Nichole (Quinn) Morris, Danielle (Eric) Klaus, grandchildren; Bryden Morris, Landyn Klaus, Spencer Klaus, Tinsley Klaus, siblings; Carolyn (Bob) Heilman, Linda (Joe) Ferguson, Russ (Dawn) Duprey, brothers-in-law; Chris (Jeanne) Bolen, Kirby (Kathy) Bolen, Mike (Delores) Bolen, Curtis Bolen, Doug Bolen and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a grandson; Blaine Morris and a brother-in-law; Keith Bolen.

Howard was a 1971 graduate of USV High School. He was employed with Rockwell in Kenton for 30 years before retiring, then went back to work at Honda Transmissions for 10 years before retiring again. He also did carpenter work on the side.

Howard was an avid supporter of the area football and basketball teams. You would see him standing along the fence or sitting in his reserved seats every chance he could thanks to his long-time friend Keith Anderson. He also never met a ref or ump that knew more than he did. After every game they would drive any distance to find a wing place for dinner.

Known as “Pop” to his grandchildren, Howard loved to watch and brag about his grandkids whether they were playing sports, in the band or at an academic banquet. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by many.

