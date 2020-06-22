Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Belle Center

Howard E. “Sonny” McIntosh, 79, of Belle Center passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Pastor Kevin Smith will officiate a private memorial service for the family which will be held in Sonny’s honor at the United Methodist Church in Belle Center.

Memorial contributions made to the Robert Harrison Rittenhouse Memorial Scholarship Fund would be greatly appreciated by Sonny and his family, sent c/o Security National Bank, 40 North Limestone, Springfield, Ohio 45502

Eichholtz, Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center

