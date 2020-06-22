Howard E. “Sonny” McIntosh Posted on June 22, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 79Belle Center Howard E. “Sonny” McIntosh, 79, of Belle Center passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Pastor Kevin Smith will officiate a private memorial service for the family which will be held in Sonny’s honor at the United Methodist Church in Belle Center. Memorial contributions made to the Robert Harrison Rittenhouse Memorial Scholarship Fund would be greatly appreciated by Sonny and his family, sent c/o Security National Bank, 40 North Limestone, Springfield, Ohio 45502 Eichholtz, Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center is honored to serve the McIntosh family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!