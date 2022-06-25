Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Howard R. Schick, 93 will begin at noon on Tuesday, June 28 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 9340 TR 32, Jenera by Pastor Steve Edmiston. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the church.

He died at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Vancrest of Ada.

