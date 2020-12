Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 95

Columbus

Idella “Dell” Mae Deckard Loy, age 95 of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Due to the current health conditions, all services will be private. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

