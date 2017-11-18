Graveside services for Iola “Ike” B. McGinnis will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building by Pastor Craig Mansfield. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

The family requests that donations be made to Ohio Health Hospice of Marion.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home of Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at her residence.

