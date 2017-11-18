Home Obituaries Iola ‘Ike’ B. McGinnis

Iola ‘Ike’ B. McGinnis

Posted on November 18, 2017
0
0
91
Iola 'Ike' McGinnis
Iola ‘Ike’ McGinnis
age 79, Kenton

Graveside services for Iola “Ike” B. McGinnis will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building by Pastor Craig Mansfield. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

The family requests that donations be made to Ohio Health Hospice of Marion.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home of Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at her residence.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Elenor Mae Clawson

    A memorial service for Elenor Mae Clawson will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Berea Baptist Ch…
    November 18, 2017
    1 min read

  • Donald Dean Woodard

    Services for Donald D. Woodard will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Christian Missionary A…
    November 18, 2017
    1 min read
  • Judith A. Pearson

    Judith A. Pearson

    Age, 69 Kenton Services for Judith A. Pearson will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Eichholtz…
    November 17, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply