Ira Eugene Mabrey, 82 of Kenton passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born in Kenton on April 10, 1939 to the late Elzie and Dorothy (Chamberlain) Mabrey.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM Wednesday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ira to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Children of Mooseheart. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

