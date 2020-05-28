Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 68

Forest

A graveside service for Irene M. Tinker will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Hueston Cemetery, Forest with Rev. Dennis Livingston.

She died at her residence on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, Cincinnati in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

Clark Shields Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!