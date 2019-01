Age, 67

Kenton

There will be no services for Isaac Fraizer Jr.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on April 25, 1951 in Pickerington to the late Donald and Louise (Little) Frazier.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

