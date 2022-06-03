Ivan Leroy Dick Posted on June 3, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! A Mass of Christian Burial for Ivan Leroy Dick, 79, of Kenton, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton, followed by a Vigil Prayer Service at 7:00 P.M. Ivan passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022 surrounded by his family. Memorial donations in Ivan’s honor may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!