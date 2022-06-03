Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A Mass of Christian Burial for Ivan Leroy Dick, 79, of Kenton, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton, followed by a Vigil Prayer Service at 7:00 P.M.

Ivan passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Memorial donations in Ivan’s honor may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

