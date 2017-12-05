Home Obituaries Jack Blume

Jack Blume

Posted on December 5, 2017
0
0
73
Jack Blume
Jack Blume
age 59, Findlay

Jack Blume, 59, of Findlay passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, December 3, 2017.

A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at First United Church of Christ, 2100 Greendale Avenue, Findlay and a private burial next to his parents will follow in his hometown of Kenton, Ohio.

He will be missed by so many. Memorial contributions in memory of Jack may be made to BVRSI (Blanchard Valley Residential Services, Inc.).

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Rance Harp

    Rance Jay Harp

    Rance Jay Harp, 59 of Kenton, passed away in his home surrounded by his family at 3:48 a.m…
    December 5, 2017
    1 min read
  • Ronald Lawrence

    Ronald A. Lawrence

    Services for Ronald A. Lawrence will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates…
    December 5, 2017
    1 min read
  • David Preston

    David Alan Preston

    A private service for David Alan Preston will be held at a later date. Memorial contributi…
    December 5, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply