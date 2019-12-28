Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ray

Jack “Chief” Warren, 81

Lewistown

Burial of Jack “Chief” Warren Ray will be in the Dunkirk Cemetery at a later date.

He died Dec. 24, 2019 at the Tifton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tifton, Ga.

He was born December 3, 1938 in Mount Victory, a son of the late George and Bertha McCulloch Ray.

Jack is survived by two sons, Jack Lee Ray of Maryland and Scott (Debbie) Ray of Lewistown; five grandchildren, Otis (Becca) Ray, Charles Ray, Cody (Mary) Ray, Lindsey (Jordan) Penhorwood, and Katie Ray; five great-grandchildren, Benaiah, Emma Lynn and Anna Lee Ray, and Cael and Lexi Penhorwood, and a brother, Dale Ray of Louisiana.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Ray and two sisters-in-law, Pat Ray and Lois Ray.

Jack attended Stokes Local Schools in Lakeview, Ohio.

He worked as a painter at Sheller Globe in Lima, retiring in 1978.

He spent the past several years traveling across the United States, visiting friends and family, attending Native American Pow Wows, flea markets and fairs.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.