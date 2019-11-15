Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Bellefontaine

Jack Clifford Core, 85, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, peacefully in his home.

He was born in Columbus Grove, Ohio on April 18, 1934, the youngest son of the late Glen J. and Edith T. (LaRue) Core. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Nolan Core, Glen Core and Richard Core.

On May 9, 1954, Jack married the former Shirley Ann Swartz, his high school sweetheart, and they enjoyed 65 years of devoted love. They shared children, Lynda (Dan) Rhoades of West Liberty, Bob (Pat) Core, John (Vickie) Core, both of Bellefontaine and Tom (Dawn) Core of DeGraff; a brother, Jim (Pauline) Core of Elida. He also enjoyed his ten grandchildren; Chris Trabert, Jason Todd Alloway, Jaclyn Britenstine, Jessica (Derrick) Rausch, Steve Truesdale, Clifton (Sara) Core, Betty (Bobby) Justice, Emily (Jake) Stone, Heather Core, Evan Core and 14 great-grandchildren.

Jack was a 1952 graduate of Belle Center High School; he was a dedicated honest man who retired from Siemens.

He also enjoyed the fellowship and worship of his Lord and Savior in several area churches, most recently at South Union Mennonite Church in West Liberty.

Jack will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The memories of his life will be treasured.

Pastor Matthew Williams and Rev. Larry Grigsby will officiate a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Belle Center United Methodist Church, 202 E. Main St., Belle Center, OH 43310. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Belle Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to any charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Belle Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com



