Jack E. McKay passed at age 87 in Golden, Colorado on March 9, 2020, where he and his wife Linda have lived for 29 years.

Jack and Linda lived in Kenton for the 21 years prior from 1970-1991. He worked in Forest, Ohio at United Aircraft Products now Parker Hannifin.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; three children, Michael, Jacki and Alison; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild and his sister Juanita Nichols.

He loved his job and those he worked with. Memories of these special friendships he spoke fondly of often and to the end. He loved to play golf, his family and a good cheeseburger. Dad you will be missed but not forgotten.