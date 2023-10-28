Jack Edward Draper, 93, of Kenton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hardin Hills in Kenton, Friday, October 27th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. On Monday, October 30, 2023 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. On Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the funeral home with Rev Randall Forester officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s name to St. John’s Evangelical Church, 211 E. Carroll St., Kenton, OH 43326.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

