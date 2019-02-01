Jack L. Alexander, age 85, was called home to the Lord at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center.

Graveside services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, February 4, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, 3000 Harding Hwy., Lima, Ohio 45804. Military Honors will be provided by the VFW #1275, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!