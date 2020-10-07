Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 85

Elwood, Ind.

Jack L. Barnes, 85, of Elwood, Ind., passed away suddenly, unexpectedly at home Saturday evening, October 3, 2020, following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Blaylock officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home. The family requests that attendees please observe masking and social distancing measures in consideration of Judy’s health and the health of her family and caregivers.

For those who prefer to make a donation in Jack’s memory, in lieu of flowers, they can give to either the St. Vincent Mercy Hospital Foundation or the Elwood Chamber of Commerce.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com

