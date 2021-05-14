Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 81

Kenton

A graveside service for Jack Lee Stauffer will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Grove Cemetery in Kenton by Rev. Jonathon Hanover.

Military rites will be performed by Amvets Post 1994. Masks should be worn and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services.

He died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice, the American Heart Association, or the First United Methodist Church in Kenton.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!