Age, 71

Kenton

Services for Jack Lightner will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Tuesday.

He died at 5:43 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Memorials may be made to Universal Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

