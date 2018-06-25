Home Obituaries Jack Lightner

Jack Lightner

Posted on June 25, 2018
0
0
76

Age, 71
Kenton

Services for Jack Lightner will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Tuesday.

He died at 5:43 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Memorials may be made to Universal Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Andy Lee Lightner

    Andy Lee Lightner

    Age, 81 Bristol, Ind. Andy Lee Lightner, 81, of Bristol, passed away peacefully in his sle…
    June 25, 2018
    1 min read
  • Lori Shannon Dyer

    Lori Shannon Dyer

    Age, 48 Ada Lori Shannon Dyer, 48, died on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 12:57 p.m. at her home…
    June 25, 2018
    1 min read

  • Lowell W. Allen

    Age, 55 Ada A memorial service for Lowell W. Allen will be held at a later date. It was hi…
    June 25, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply