Age, 85

Kenton

Jack P. Fry, 85 of Kenton passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jack to Hardin County Council on Aging Trip Fund, 100 Memorial Ave., Kenton, Ohio 43326 or Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave., Marion, OH 43302.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

