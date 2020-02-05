Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 50

Alger

A celebration of life for Jackie A. Bailey will be held at a later date.

She died at 6:41 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

She was born on Sept. 24, 1969 in Lima to John Bailey and Melinda Nichols. Her father and step mother, Wilma Bailey, survive in Alger. Her mother, Melinda Nichols Carpenter, survives in West Virginia.

Also surviving are three sons, Brandon (Holly) Artis of Ada, Joshua Bailey of Ada and Brian (Jamie Canfield) Roberts of Alger; three grandchildren; three brothers, Johnny (Shelly Pitts) Bailey of Ada, Thad (Becky Wynegar) Bailey of Kenton and Bob (Laura) Leiber of Alger; a sister, Angie (Joseph) Freytag of Alger and fiancé, Byron Rogan s s of Alger.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Chelsea Marie Bailey and a sister, Diana K. Bailey.

Jackie worked maintenance at McDonalds.

Memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family in care of Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Alger, OH 45812, which is handling the arrangements.

