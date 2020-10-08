Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 71

Kenton

Abiding with her wishes, no services will be held for Jacqueline E. “Jackie” Byers.

She died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Rita’s Hospice Palliative Care or Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

