Jacqueline J. Brown Posted on August 19, 2023

Jacqueline J. Brown, 77 of Kenton, passed away Monday, August 14th, at Vancrest of Ada. In accordance with the family's wishes, a private service will be held at Grove Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. The family is requesting donations be made in Jackie's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, American Diabetes Association, or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.