A graveside service celebrating the life of Jacqueline (McGinnis) Logan will be held at a later date at Fairview-McDonald Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Wind Stables Equine Rescue & Rehab, 3130 Township Road 200, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 (westwindhorserescue.com).

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center, and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com

She died Tuesday morning, March 26, 2019 at the Patriot Ridge Community, Fairborn.

