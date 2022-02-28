Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jacquelyn “Jacque” Cramer

Jacquelyn “Jacque” Cramer, 55, of Springfield, formerly of Dola, passed away on February 24, 2022 in Springfield. She was born on January 15, 1967 in Lima to the late Paul and Shirley (Coker) Cramer Sr. Jacque married Terry Oberly and they later divorced.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Dunkirk Community Center (on Main Street in Dunkirk) and a graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Condolences may be made at coldrencrates.com

