Posted on February 8, 2018
James A. Clark
Age, 69
Forest

A graveside service for James A. Clark will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Patterson Cemetery in Forest by Justin McCall, with full military rites conducted by the McVitty VFW Post 1182, American Legion Post 259, both of Forest and AMVETS Post 1994 of Kenton.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

He died on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riverdale Athletic Boosters in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson, Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to share a memory or send a condolence.

