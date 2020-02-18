Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















There will be no services for James A. “Jimmie” Lones. It was his wish to be cremated.

He died on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1934 in Waynesfield to the late Walter and Grace (Gilroy) Lones. On May 2, 1969 he married Helen Selck and she preceded him in death on Dec. 25, 2019.

Surviving are a daughter, Becky Knox of South Carolina; a sister, Gloria (Keith) Brightbill of North Carolina; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Streets; a son, Terrance Lones and a granddaughter, Heather Streets.

Jimmie was a U.S Navy veteran. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene of Kenton.

He worked at Wilco in Kenton until purchasing the store “Helen’s Gifts” 47 years ago.

He loved looking at and collecting antiques but most of all he enjoyed talking with people.

Memorial donations may be made to Harco Industries.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.