Age, 63

Dunkirk

Services for James A. Watson will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Pastor David Odegard. Interment will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday. COVID guidelines will need to be followed.

He died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wharton Church of God or the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Greater Findlay in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To send a condolence or share a memory please visit www.shieldsfh.com.

