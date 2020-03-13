Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for James Arthur “Art” Evans will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory by Pastor J-mac Geissinger. Burial will follow in Byhalia Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services.

He died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Sept. 19, 1948 in Kenton to the late James H. and Margaret (Kavanagh) Evans.

Surviving are his best friend and partner, Dixie Lane of Bellefontaine; two brothers, Ivan (Kay Baughman) Evans of Ada and Dennis (Jackie) Evans of Ridgeway; numerous nieces and nephews and his dog, Frasier.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Eileen Anderson and Shirley Magann.

Art enjoyed reading, watching old movies and anything Native American related. He also enjoyed talking about the old times and the adventures he went on.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.