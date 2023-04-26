James Arthur Crowe, 93 of Kenton, went to his heavenly home with family by his side at 9:42am on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his memory be made to the Kenton Eagles Children’s Party Fund, 10750 US Highway 68, Kenton, Ohio 43326 or the Lois G. Crowe Memorial Scholarship Fund at Quest Federal Credit Union.

Visitation will be held from 12:30-2:00pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 2:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at stoutcrates.com.

