James “Cash” Cowen, 58 of Kenton, passed away at his residence surrounded by loved ones on July 6, 2022.

A celebration of life for Cash” will be July 24 from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater, 12971 U.S. 68, Kenton.

SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

