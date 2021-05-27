Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















James Cole, age 102, of Brownstown, IN, and formerly of Ada, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Brownstown, Indiana.

Graveside services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Preston Cemetery, Alger with Rev. Edward Jarrell officiating.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!