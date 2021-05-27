Home Obituaries James Cole

James Cole

Posted on May 27, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

James Cole, age 102, of Brownstown, IN, and formerly of Ada, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Brownstown, Indiana.

Graveside services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Preston Cemetery, Alger with Rev. Edward Jarrell officiating. 

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Timothy Byrne

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 27, 2021
    2 min read

  • Marion Albert Penhorwood

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 27, 2021
    2 min read

  • Sharon Hartman

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 26, 2021
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply