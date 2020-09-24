Home Obituaries James Cornell

James Cornell

Posted on September 24, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 58
Kenton

Private family services for James Cornell will be held at a later date.

He died on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Hardin Hills in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kenton Athletic Boosters.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Melody Ann Brown

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    September 26, 2020
    2 min read

  • Amy Grace Brueshaber

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    September 25, 2020
    2 min read

  • Chad Everette Coy

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    September 25, 2020
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply