James E. Pauley Jr.

Age, 66
Dunkirk

All services for James E. Pauley Jr. will be private. He died at 2:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Kindred Hospital, Lima.

Arrangements are entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.