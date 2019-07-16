Home Obituaries James E. Pauley Jr.

Posted on July 16, 2019
James E. Pauley Jr.

Age, 66
Dunkirk

All services for James E. Pauley Jr. will be private.

He died at 2:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Kindred Hospital, Lima.

Arrangements are entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.

