Graveside services for James E. Rhoades, 82 of Kenton, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 at Grove Cemetery in the Committal Building. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

James passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton.

Memorial contributions in James’s honor may be made to the Hardin Hills Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

