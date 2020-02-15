Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A Celebration of Life gathering for James E. Wheeler III will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course clubhouse, Kenton.

He died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born Sept. 5, 1967 in Kenton to James E. Wheeler II and Kathy (Bridenbaugh) Fox, both of whom survive in Kenton.

Also surviving are his step father, Chuck Fox; a daughter, Tammy (fiance Joshua) Wheeler; a son, Tom (fiance Sabrina) Wheeler; a grandson, Dylan; former wife, Pam; brothers Ken Wheeler and Bob (Angie) Wheeler, all of Kenton; as well as three nephews and two nieces.

James worked at various factories and last worked in Findlay at Treves. He graduated from Kenton High School but also had attended Ridgemont High School.

He was a Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed golfing.

Condolences may be made at www.cremationservicesofohio.com.