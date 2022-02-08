Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for James Eugene Beaston, 65 will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky by Dennis Livingston. Burial will follow at Oceola Cemetery, Oceola.

Friends may call noon-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

He died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus.

